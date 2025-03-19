Inside Google’s $32 billion Wiz acquisition: A VC’s perspective

With Google’s $32B cloud shopping spree on Tuesday , Wiz becomes the rare "unicorn of unicorns," proving that as cyber threats escalate, the market will spare no expense for best-in-class defenses.

In this video, SC Media interviews Bob Ackerman, a leading cybersecurity venture capitalist, about why Google shelled out such a hefty price, how AI could reshape threat detection, and whether this signals a broader shift in how cybersecurity startups exit the market.

Today, we're diving into one of the biggest stories shaking the tech world: Google's massive $32 billion acquisition of Wiz. This record-breaking deal has everyone buzzing about the future of cloud security and what it means for the broader cybersecurity market.

To discuss the implications of this landmark acquisition, we’re joined by Bob Ackerman, founder and managing director of Allegis Cyber Capital and co-founder of DataTribe. Bob is widely regarded as a founding father of cybersecurity venture capital. He brings deep insight into where the industry is headed. Welcome, Bob, and thanks for being with us.

It’s great to be here. Thanks for having me.

Let’s get right to the point. From your vantage point as a cybersecurity investor and a founder of DataTribe, what’s your initial take on Google’s decision to acquire Wiz for $32 billion?

My first thought is that Google sees a major problem and a major solution in Wiz. This acquisition recognizes the importance of hybrid cloud environments, which are notoriously difficult to secure. Wiz is best-in-class at managing the complexity of security across hybrid setups. Google sees the need for hybrid solutions — not everything will be on Google Cloud — and Wiz fits perfectly.

We’ve heard Wiz was valued between $12 billion and $16 billion in recent funding rounds, yet the final price ended up double that. What does this say about the current appetite for cybersecurity investments?

Cybersecurity keeps growing in importance as the global economy digitizes. Cyber threats are persistent, and that resilience attracts massive investment. However, I’d caution against assuming a 40x revenue multiple for all cybersecurity companies. Wiz is an outlier — truly a unicorn. But overall, it validates that major tech companies are willing to invest heavily in security to remain competitive.

Google has snapped up a few security firms recently — Mandiant and Siemplify among them. Is this acquisition a game-changer for the cloud security market, especially considering competitors like Microsoft and Amazon?

Absolutely. This puts a lot of pressure on other cloud providers. Each one has its own native security, but Wiz being “best in class” takes it further. Now Google has a competitive edge because it can offer superior security management for hybrid environments. The bar is raised.

Given Google’s history with antitrust scrutiny, do you foresee regulatory challenges for this deal?

It’s a valid concern. But as the environment shifts, there’s broad recognition that we need more secure platforms. I hope regulators don’t hinder innovation — cyber threats won’t wait for bureaucracy. Google likely weighed the regulatory climate carefully before moving forward, especially after earlier talks with Wiz reportedly stumbled over similar concerns.

Wiz has always emphasized staying multicloud. How realistic is it for Wiz to keep supporting competitor platforms now that it’s under Google?

That’s the $32 billion question. Of course, Google wants to leverage Wiz for competitive advantage. But if Google tries to restrict Wiz’s multicloud capabilities, it risks alienating customers who want hybrid solutions. It’s a balancing act. The industry benefits most if Wiz continues supporting multiple clouds.

We can’t talk tech these days without touching on AI. Where do you see the biggest opportunities and risks for AI in cybersecurity, and how might this acquisition accelerate innovation?

AI cuts both ways. Attackers are using machine learning to find new vulnerabilities, so defensive AI needs to keep pace. When you layer AI-driven security solutions onto a robust platform like Wiz — especially one that’s integrated across hybrid cloud — you can potentially develop autonomic defenses. It’s a big leap forward in real-time threat detection and response.

Switching gears to M&A trends: Does this deal suggest that acquisitions are more attractive than IPOs for cybersecurity startups?

Historically, in cybersecurity, M&A has always dominated. Very few companies go public. Wiz was on an IPO track, so kudos to them for getting an IPO-level valuation through a private deal. It’s less risky, especially in a volatile market. Big players like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are always on the lookout for cutting-edge startups to acquire and integrate into their platforms.

One final question: Where might we see the next wave of major cybersecurity deals?

I’d watch cloud infrastructure, AI-based threat detection, and advanced challenges like deep fakes. We’re only just beginning to understand how AI will transform threats and defenses. Innovation in cybersecurity is driven by attackers, so companies that solve these next-gen problems will be prime acquisition targets.

Great insights, Bob. Thank you for helping us break down this massive deal and its implications. We really appreciate your time.

It’s been a pleasure. Thanks for having me, and I look forward to the next one.