Over 585K compromised in Atrium Health breach

SecurityWeek reports that U.S. healthcare company Atrium Health had data from more than 585,000 individuals exposed following a breach stemming from years-long issues impacting its patient portal's online tracking technologies.

Users of the MyAtriumHealth patient portal, formerly MyCarolinas, between January 2015 and July 2019 may have had their names, home and email addresses, phone numbers, treatment or provider details, IPs, and browser cookies exposed to Meta, Google, and other third-party vendors, said Atrium Health in a breach notification filed with the Department of Health and Human Services. However, such an incident has not compromised Social Security numbers, credit card and debit card details, and financial account data. "There is no evidence that any information that may have been shared with these third parties has been misused in any way. Moreover, the nature of the information that could have been collected would be very unlikely to result in identity theft or any financial harm," noted Atrium Health.