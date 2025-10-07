Over 171K hit by Doctors Imaging Group hack

SecurityWeek reports that Florida-based radiology practice Doctors Imaging Group had information from more than 171,000 individuals stolen following a November data breach. Attackers who infiltrated Doctors Imaging Group's network from Nov. 5 to 11 were able to pilfer individuals' names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, patient account numbers, medical record numbers, medical treatment details, health insurance information, and medical claim data, according to an investigation into the incident that concluded in late August that has been shared with the Department of Health and Human Services. More details regarding the nature of the intrusion against Doctors Imaging Group, which has not yet been claimed by any known cybercrime operation, remain unclear. Such a disclosure comes weeks after the Medical Associates of Brevard, also in Florida, the Wayne Memorial Hospital in Georgia, and Healthcare Services Group reported being hit by separate data breaches that have cumulatively impacted more than a million individuals.
