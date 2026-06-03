Spanish hacker Alcasec sentenced to prison for stealing banking details

Spanish hacker José Luis Huertas, known online as Alcasec, has been sentenced to two years and seven months in prison after accepting a plea deal. The 22-year-old admitted to stealing banking details from over half a million citizens, leading to his conviction and the seizure of his assets, based on information published by HackRead.

Huertas, along with two accomplices, Daniel B.E. and Juan Carlos O.G., orchestrated a sophisticated cyberattack that compromised the Neutral Judicial Point, a network connecting Spanish courts and government bodies. The attack, which began in October 2021, involved using a stolen digital certificate from the Spanish traffic agency to gain access to a secure government network. A fake login page was then used to trick court workers into revealing their passwords.

Huertas subsequently stole 574,908 bank records and sold them on a site called uSms, with Juan Carlos O.G. being a major buyer. The operation utilized Lithuanian servers and cryptocurrency for transactions.