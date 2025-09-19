Separate US healthcare breaches hit over 850K

More than 850,000 individuals have been impacted by separate data breaches in three healthcare providers across the U.S., The Register reports.

Infiltration of North Carolina-based Goshen Medical Center's systems in February has led to the exfiltration of data from 456,385 individuals, including personal information, Social Security numbers, and medical record numbers. Moreover, Florida-based Medical Associates of Brevard had information from 246,711 people compromised following an attack that was discovered in early July.

Impacted information included names, birthdates, SSNs, driver's license and state ID numbers, medical treatment details, and health insurance data, with a few others also having their financial account details potentially exposed.

Meanwhile, Retina Group of Florida disclosed that 153,429 people had their data stolen following a breach last November. Additional details regarding the affected data were redacted by Retina on breach notices but law firm Levi & Korsinsky noted the possible compromise of personal and protected health information.