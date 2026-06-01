Grand Theft Auto V cheat service Atlas Menu hacked, user data exposed

As outlined in TechCrunch, the cheat service Atlas Menu, used for the popular online video game Grand Theft Auto V, has been compromised, leading to a significant data breach.

The breach, reported by Have I Been Pwned, exposed nearly 64,000 accounts, including email addresses, usernames, scrambled passwords, IP addresses, and support tickets. Ironically, Atlas Menu advertised "secure authentication and enhanced privacy through our advanced encryption techniques." The hacker, who claimed responsibility and posted the data on GitHub, appeared motivated by revenge against a scammer. The owners of Atlas Menu could not be reached for comment.

This incident highlights the risks associated with using cheat services, which have become a multi-million dollar business in competitive gaming. Atlas Menu offered features like invisibility and enhanced player abilities. This is not the first time a cheat service has been hacked; a similar incident affected a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive cheat service a few years ago, underscoring ongoing security vulnerabilities in this sector.