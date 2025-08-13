More details regarding the information pilfered from the systems of Manpower's Lansing franchise were not provided by the firm, which noted ongoing efforts to bolster its security defenses. However, RansomHub's listing of the firm on its data leak site in January included screenshots of individuals' Social Security cards, passports, and driver's licenses, as well as the company's bank statements, employee spreadsheets, and customer lists. Manpower's confidential contracts, non-disclosure agreements, and HR data analytics were also touted to have been part of the stolen data. RansomHub, which has been noted by the FBI to be among the most prolific ransomware operations targeting U.S. critical infrastructure, has previously targeted NRS Healthcare.
Breach, Data Security
Over 144K affected by Manpower franchise breach
(Adobe Stock)
Major global recruitment firm Manpower has disclosed that information from 144,189 individuals had been stolen from its Michigan franchise following an attack previously claimed by the RansomHub operation to have resulted in the theft of 500 GB of data, The Register reports.
More details regarding the information pilfered from the systems of Manpower's Lansing franchise were not provided by the firm, which noted ongoing efforts to bolster its security defenses. However, RansomHub's listing of the firm on its data leak site in January included screenshots of individuals' Social Security cards, passports, and driver's licenses, as well as the company's bank statements, employee spreadsheets, and customer lists. Manpower's confidential contracts, non-disclosure agreements, and HR data analytics were also touted to have been part of the stolen data. RansomHub, which has been noted by the FBI to be among the most prolific ransomware operations targeting U.S. critical infrastructure, has previously targeted NRS Healthcare.
