Breach, Data Security

Over 144K affected by Manpower franchise breach

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Major global recruitment firm Manpower has disclosed that information from 144,189 individuals had been stolen from its Michigan franchise following an attack previously claimed by the RansomHub operation to have resulted in the theft of 500 GB of data, The Register reports.

More details regarding the information pilfered from the systems of Manpower's Lansing franchise were not provided by the firm, which noted ongoing efforts to bolster its security defenses. However, RansomHub's listing of the firm on its data leak site in January included screenshots of individuals' Social Security cards, passports, and driver's licenses, as well as the company's bank statements, employee spreadsheets, and customer lists. Manpower's confidential contracts, non-disclosure agreements, and HR data analytics were also touted to have been part of the stolen data. RansomHub, which has been noted by the FBI to be among the most prolific ransomware operations targeting U.S. critical infrastructure, has previously targeted NRS Healthcare.

Related

Allianz Life data pilfered from Salesforce intrusions exposed

Major U.S. life insurance firm Allianz Life had nearly 2.8 million records belonging to customers and business partners stolen from ongoing Salesforce CRM attacks exposed by the ShinyHunters operation and other attackers purporting to be part of the Scattered Spider and Lapsus$ gangs in a Telegram channel over the weekend, BleepingComputer reports.

Pacific Healthworks breach claimed by Everest ransomware

California-based healthcare management services organization Pacific Healthworks and its sister firm La Perouse were purportedly breached by the Everest ransomware operation, which has stolen and exposed personal and billing data associated with over 50 organizations served by the MSOs, reports Cybernews.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Block CipherByteCiphertextCryptanalysisCryptographic Hash FunctionsCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data Loss Prevention (DLP)DecryptionDigital EnvelopeDigital Signature

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds