Dutch police suspect Dutch hackers in Odido data breach

The Dutch National Police has identified strong indications that Dutch hackers may be involved in the February data breach at telecommunications provider Odido. The investigation points to a phishing attack where an individual impersonated an IT employee to gain access to customer data, based on information published by Bleeping Computer.

The breach, which occurred on February 7 and was disclosed on February 12, affected 6.2 million Odido customers. Attackers accessed the customer contact system and downloaded personal data including names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, bank account details, and some identification numbers. The Dutch police's investigation revealed a phone call made to Odido customer service shortly before the hack, during which a Dutch-speaking man posed as an IT employee, leading the company to be misled through phishing.

The ShinyHunters extortion gang has claimed responsibility for the breach, releasing an 88GB archive of stolen data. ShinyHunters is known for widespread vishing campaigns targeting single sign-on accounts and has been linked to numerous other high-profile data breaches across various industries.