RansomHub behind cyberattack on Charleston school

A recent investigation by Charleston County School District has confirmed that a July 2024 data breach affecting over 20,000 individuals was carried out by the cybercriminal group RansomHub, WCSC reports.
Occurring between July 16 and 19, the breach compromised personal information of both students and staff dating as far back as 2005. While the district did not reveal how the attackers gained access, it assured the public that the exploited vulnerability has been addressed and its systems have since undergone major security upgrades. Importantly, the district stated it did not pay or negotiate with the threat actors. Officials conducted a thorough review to determine who was impacted and have begun outreach to affected individuals. In response, the district is offering support services including free credit monitoring, identity theft recovery, and up to $1 million in insurance reimbursement. Significant security upgrades have been implemented to prevent recurrence, the district emphasized in its public statement.
