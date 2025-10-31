Breach, Data Security

Over 10.5M impacted by Conduent breach

Conduent, a leading U.S. business services provider, had information from more than 10.5 million individuals compromised following a data breach last year, reports BleepingComputer.

Breach notifications filed with Oregon regulators noted that the incident had impacted 10.5 million people, while separate filings with regulators in Texas and Washington reported that 4 million and 76,000 individuals were affected, respectively.

Attackers who infiltrated Conduent's systems between October 2024 and January 2025 were able to pilfer individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, health insurance policy or ID numbers, and medical details, according to the notices, which emphasized that there has been no indication of any misuse of the stolen data.

Such a development comes months after Conduent confirmed the exfiltration of files with customer details, as well as information from their customers' clients, as a result of the attack, which was claimed by the SafePay ransomware operation in February.

