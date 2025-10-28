Data breach at Conduent linked to months-old system compromise

A data breach first reported by Conduent in January was traced back to an intrusion in October 2024 that compromised personal data from 334 Maine residents, Cybersecurity Dive reports.

According to a filing with the Maine Attorney General's office on Thursday, Conduent's systems were infiltrated by an unauthorized third-party on October 21, 2024, and continued to access its systems until January 13 of this year.

In filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said the breach generated substantial, nonrecurring expenses and that it was still determining the full extent of the breach. Conduent's first-quarter earnings report in May revealed that the company spent about $25 million in direct breach response efforts, but added it has insurance coverage.

Health insurer Premera Blue Cross also confirmed that while its own systems were not compromised, some of its data, such as names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, and claim information, may have been exposed.