New post-quantum cryptography migration guidance unveiled

SecurityWeek reports that mounting quantum cryptography cybersecurity risks have prompted MITRE's Post-Quantum Cryptography Coalition to release new guidelines that would ease migration to PQC.

Detailed in the roadmap are the preparation, baseline understanding, planning and execution, and monitoring and evaluation stages of the process, according to the PQCC. While establishing migration goals, ensuring data inventory awareness, and obtaining and implementing post-quantum solutions, as well as evaluating security are crucial parts of the PQC transition process, organizations should also consider software and hardware update spending, critical data volumes, and other factors, said the PQCC. "This roadmap empowers CIOs (chief information officers) and CISOs (chief information security officers) to act decisively, taking proactive steps to protect sensitive data now and in the future," said MITRE Vice President Wen Masters. Such a development comes nearly a year following the release of the National Institute of Standards and Technology's PQC standards and almost two years following the issuance of federal quantum computing readiness guidance.

