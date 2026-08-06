NVM Express updates specifications with post-quantum cryptography and SSD virtualization support

Per SDx Central. The NVM Express consortium released updates to its 11 specifications, introducing significant advancements in security and virtualization for solid-state drives (SSDs). These updates aim to prepare storage infrastructure for future challenges, including the advent of quantum computing and the increasing demands of data-intensive applications.

The updated NVMe specifications, including NVMe 2.4 Base and NVMe-MI 2.2, now incorporate support for post-quantum cryptography (PQC). This enhancement integrates quantum-resistant algorithms approved by NIST, bolstering storage security against potential decryption risks from future quantum computers. Additionally, NVMe virtualization has been introduced, enabling native handling of virtual environments directly on locally attached drives. This feature is designed to simplify virtual machine mobility by reducing the need for complex storage reconfigurations or hypervisor emulations. The update also includes rate limiting to manage input/output operations per second (IOPS) and bandwidth, establishing predictable service tiers and improving system quality of service. Furthermore, sustainability advancements such as voltage monitoring have been added to help track device health and identify power anomalies. Device recovery simplification allows for easier restoration of NVMe subsystems to factory default settings, streamlining troubleshooting efforts for storage engineers across enterprise, cloud, and AI environments.