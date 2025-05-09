Quantum encryption adoption still severely lacking

Quantum encryption has been established by only 5% of U.S., UK, and Australian businesses so far even though 69% believe that cryptographically relevant quantum computers are imminent within the next five years, reports Infosecurity Magazine.
Fifty-seven percent of businesses were either "very prepared" or "extremely prepared" for the threat of cryptographically relevant quantum computers, an analysis from DigiCert revealed. Organizations have been urged by DigiCert Senior Director of Product Management Kevin Hilscher to conduct asset discovery, risk evaluation, and crypto-agility in preparation for quantum computing. DigiCert also recommended organizations to conduct an inventory of cryptographic assets, focus on significant encryption algorithms, and evaluate the integration of post-quantum cryptography algorithms, as well as bolster asset visibility and create encryption technology deployment mechanisms. "The groundwork being laid today will determine which organizations are positioned to maintain trust and resilience when quantum computing becomes a reality," said Hilscher.
