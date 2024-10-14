Breach, Data Security

Nearly 1 TB of Game Freak data leaked after breach

Hackread reports that Japanese video game developer Game Freak, most famously known for the Pokemon franchise, has confirmed the theft of nearly 1 TB of data as part of the 'Teraleak' breach in August following the exposure of stolen data across social media platforms this month.

Aside from the names and contact information of 2,606 Game Freak employees and contractors, such data exposure also revealed internal files, concept art, and other development documents from over 25 years ago, including designs from Pokemon Black and White, source patch files for Pokemon Black and White 2, and Pokemon Go test build assets. Other materials for future Pokemon games and pitches for the Detective Pikachu sequel were also included in the data trove, which was noted by an r/PokeLeaks moderator to have also included fake content. Investigation into the incident, which has still not been claimed by a particular threat actor, is still underway but the breach may be akin to the Gigaleak incident at Nintendo four years ago.

