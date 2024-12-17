More than 1.4M affected by Texas Tech University health centers hack

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and its El Paso branch had information from 1.465 million patients compromised following a cyberattack against their network in September, which was claimed by the newly emergent Interlock ransomware gang previously reported to have been targeting FreeBSD servers in addition to Windows systems, according to BleepingComputer.

Unauthorized access into the HSCs' network from Sep. 17 to 19 enabled the varying exposure of individuals' full names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, physical addresses, driver's license and government ID numbers, financial account details, medical information, diagnosis and treatment details, health insurance data, and billing/claims details, said Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in a filing with the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights. Such a development comes nearly two months after responsibility for the incident was admitted by the Interlock, which already leaked a 2.6 TB data trove containing 2.1 million files.