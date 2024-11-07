Microlise staff data breached in cyberattack

UK telematics provider Microlise has disclosed having limited employee information compromised as part of a cyberattack against its network initially disclosed on Oct. 31, according to The Register.

"Investigations into the incident are continuing, however, the Company is confident that no customer systems data has been compromised," said Microlise in an incident update, which has noted "substantial progress" in thwarting the network threat. Such an update comes after major Microlise customers DHL and Serco disclosed the unavailability of their tracking systems amid the intrusion. Such reports were noted by i-confidential Head Elaine McKechnie to be "worrying." "The company has not revealed what type of attack it is suffering from, but given threat trend activity and the information available, the incident bears all the hallmarks of ransomware. This is a timely reminder that the consequences of supply chain attacks can be just as devastating as those targeting an organization's own infrastructure, so they must take steps to improve third-party resilience as part of their cybersecurity strategies," said McKechnie.