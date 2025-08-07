Application security, Data Security

Men-focused Tea app alternative exposes user data

The newly launched TeaOnHer app, which has been touted as a men-only alternative to the women-only dating safety app Tea, had its users' government IDs, selfies, and other personal details exposed as a result of a security vulnerability, according to TechCrunch.

Nearly 53,000 TeaOnHer app users could have their data, including usernames, email addresses, driver's licenses, and photos, accessible by anyone through a web browser, with TechCrunch observing multiple posts across the iOS app having users' display names, email addresses, and self-reported locations. TeaOnHer was also observed to have had the email address and plaintext password of its developer firm's founder and CEO, Xavier Lampkin, on the server. Such a development comes after Tea was reported to have over 1 million private messages exposed in a hack that followed an earlier leak of more than 72,000 images, including photo IDs and selfies, by 4Chan users opposing the purpose of the app.

