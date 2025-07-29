Data Security, Application security

More Tea app user info spilled in new leak

concept of leaky software, data with a tap sticking out.3d illustration

(Adobe Stock)

Women-only dating safety platform Tea had a new database with 1.1 million private messages since 2023 exposed following the leak of its misconfigured Firebase storage bucket with more than 59 GB of data, including 72,000 images from individuals who have used the app before 2024, BleepingComputer reports.

Users of the Tea app were noted by cybersecurity researcher Kasra Rahjerdi to leverage their proprietary API keys to access information within the second database, which could then be used to determine the app's other users, according to a 404 Media report. Investigation into the additional data leak is already being conducted alongside law enforcement, said Tea, which has also moved to take down the impacted system. "At this time, we have found no evidence of access to other parts of our environment... Our team remains fully engaged in strengthening the Tea Apps security, and we look forward to sharing more about those enhancements soon. In the meantime, we are working to identify any users whose personal information was involved and will be offering free identity protection services to those individuals," Tea added.

Related

Study: User data access request noncompliance prevalent among data brokers

Forty percent of more than 500 data brokerage firms across California did not respond to requests for obtained user data, while most of the remaining firms made it difficult to access such information, indicating prevalent nonadherence to the state's Consumer Privacy Act that orders data brokers to comply with user opt-out or data deletion requests, CyberScoop reports.

IVF clinic's breach hits sensitive medical records

Genea, Australia's third-largest IVF provider, has confirmed that sensitive patient data compromised in a February cyberattack has been published on the dark web, including medical histories, personal identifiers, and Medicare details, reports ABC News.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BannerBlock CipherBrowserByteCache CrammingCryptographic Algorithm or HashData Encryption Standard (DES)Diffie-HellmanDigital Signature Standard (DSS)Dynamic Link Library

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds