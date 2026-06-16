India temporarily blocks Telegram over exam fraud concerns

India has ordered a temporary block on the messaging platform Telegram until June 22, citing concerns that fraudsters are exploiting the service to target candidates ahead of a re-test for the country's major medical entrance exam, the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Undergraduate), based on information published by TechCrunch.

The National Testing Agency announced the restrictions on Tuesday, aiming to disrupt cheating networks that allegedly use Telegram to sell fake exam papers and spread misinformation before the NEET re-test scheduled for June 21. The agency also requested Telegram disable its message-editing feature until June 30, asserting it has been used to fabricate evidence of exam leaks. These measures were enacted under Section 69A of India’s Information Technology Act, a provision for blocking online services.

Digital rights advocates have criticized the move as a disproportionate response, questioning the legality of blocking an entire platform. The NEET exam was recently marred by a paper leak scandal, leading to increased scrutiny and security measures for national tests. India is Telegram's largest market by downloads, making this temporary ban a significant restriction for the messaging service.