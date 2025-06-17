Meaningful progress in cyberattack recovery reported by UNFI

TechCrunch reports that leading North American grocery wholesaler United Natural Foods, Inc., has disclosed significant progress in restoring its electronic ordering systems following a cyberattack nearly two weeks ago, which has led to food shortages in over 30,000 grocery stores and supermarkets in the U.S. and Canada.
Further information regarding the nature of the intrusion and the timeline for attack recovery was not provided by UNFI, which previously disclosed taking its network offline in an effort to contain the incident. Such a development comes after U.S. multinational supermarket chain Whole Foods, which primarily relies on UNFI, reported that efforts to restock shelves in the aftermath of the UNFI hack are underway. Supply chain disruptions have also been reported by other local grocery and chain supermarket employees, with some noting supplies to be provided by other distributors and other stating ongoing UNFI product ordering issues.
