Nationwide GSM-R outage halts German trains

A nationwide failure of the GSM-R system halted all trains across Germany on Tuesday, June 23, a technical issue that has never occurred before. The Global System for Mobile Communication for Railways is essential for internal communication across the entire rail network, and its malfunction made safe train operation impossible, based on information published by Security Affairs.

The outage, which began at 10:30 p.m., affected municipal, regional, and long-distance Deutsche Bahn trains, leading to suspensions in major cities like Berlin and Stuttgart. Deutsche Bahn CEO Evelyn Palla acknowledged the severity of the situation, stating that the cause was initially unknown. Engineers identified and resolved the issue within approximately 90 minutes, with services largely restored before 1 a.m. The company apologized to passengers and arranged for accommodations and alternative transport.

GSM-R, a railway-specific version of 2G technology, has been in use across Europe since 2000 and is slated for replacement by a 5G system. While no evidence of a cyberattack or physical damage has emerged, the incident highlights the vulnerability of aging critical infrastructure. This event follows similar disruptions in Poland, the Czech Republic, and Denmark, raising concerns about the resilience of rail networks against potential sabotage and technical failures.