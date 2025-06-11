Whole Foods supply impacted by UNFI hack

CNN reports that U.S. multinational supermarket chain Whole Foods has disclosed ongoing efforts to restock shelves amid supply chain issues in the aftermath of the cyberattack against leading North American grocery wholesaler United Natural Foods, Inc., last week.
Additional details regarding the extent of supply problems were not provided by Whole Foods. However, a Whole Foods employee in Arkansas, who noted the firm's "complete lack of transparency" regarding the incident said that almost all departments were affected. "We've spent time deep-cleaning our freezers an unusual task simply because our normally overstocked freezers are now completely bare," said the employee. Meanwhile, UNFI has issued an update noting limited shipping to customers following the cyberattack, with CEO Sandy Douglas stating ongoing efforts to restore disrupted systems. "...We will be continuing to look at every aspect of our defense, every aspect of how our tools are working and what may be necessary to bolster it going forward," said Douglas.
