Malware attack compromises Van Wagner

More than 5,000 individuals had their personal data exposed following a malware intrusion against New York-based advertising agency Van Wagner in early August, Cybernews reports.

Investigation into the incident — which has resulted in the compromise of individuals' names, birthdates, home and email addresses, and Social Security numbers — is already underway, according to Van Wagner, which has already offered a year's worth of complimentary theft protection services to impacted persons while emphasizing the implementation of additional security measures across its IT infrastructure to avoid future intrusions. While Van Wagner, which was behind the broadcast of the Super Bowl, NFL draft, and 2016 Rio Olympics, has not provided additional details regarding the incident, experts believe that its systems may have been compromised through malicious software downloaded from a suspicious link clicked by one of its employees. Threat actors may have also exploited known vulnerabilities to facilitate malware deployment across Van Wagner's systems.