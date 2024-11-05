Breach, Data Security, Malware

Malware attack compromises Van Wagner

Share
cyber crime assessment , security awareness , malware detection

(Adobe Stock)

More than 5,000 individuals had their personal data exposed following a malware intrusion against New York-based advertising agency Van Wagner in early August, Cybernews reports.

Investigation into the incident — which has resulted in the compromise of individuals' names, birthdates, home and email addresses, and Social Security numbers — is already underway, according to Van Wagner, which has already offered a year's worth of complimentary theft protection services to impacted persons while emphasizing the implementation of additional security measures across its IT infrastructure to avoid future intrusions. While Van Wagner, which was behind the broadcast of the Super Bowl, NFL draft, and 2016 Rio Olympics, has not provided additional details regarding the incident, experts believe that its systems may have been compromised through malicious software downloaded from a suspicious link clicked by one of its employees. Threat actors may have also exploited known vulnerabilities to facilitate malware deployment across Van Wagner's systems.

Related

Singtel breach attributed to Volt Typhoon

Attackers behind the Singtel breach utilized a web shell, noted sources close to the matter. Such a webshell was previously reported by Lumen researchers to have been planted on an anonymous Singaporean entity to secure credentials that were later used to infiltrate four U.S.-based organizations and an India-based entity.

Saint Xavier University breach hits over 200K

Attackers who infiltrated its systems from June 29 to July 18 were able to compromise some system files, which included individuals' names, financial details, and Social Security numbers, with the stolen data differing from person to person.

Related Terms

Attack VectorBitByteCipherCryptographic Algorithm or HashCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data Encryption Standard (DES)Digital SignatureDigital Signature Algorithm (DSA)Digital Signature Standard (DSS)

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.