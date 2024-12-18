Major data breach leads to $264M fine for Meta

Meta has been imposed a $264 million fine by the Irish Data Protection Commission over violations of the General Data Protection Regulation following a 2018 data breach that compromised nearly 29 million accounts around the world, The Associated Press reports.

Account tokens obtained through the exploitation of a trio of vulnerabilities within Facebook's "View As" feature have enabled the widespread hijacking of Facebook user accounts, according to the Irish data watchdog. Meanwhile, Facebook — which initially reported the breach to impact 50 million user accounts — has announced its intent to appeal the decision of the Irish DPC. "This decision relates to an incident from 2018. We took immediate action to fix the problem as soon as it was identified," said Meta, which also emphasized that it had issued immediate notifications not only to U.S. and European regulators but also to the individuals whose accounts had been affected by the attack.