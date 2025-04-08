LoftLabs unveils vNode for secure node-level isolation in shared Kubernetes environments

LoftLabs has introduced vNode, a new service aimed at enhancing Kubernetes security by offering lightweight node-level virtualization for stronger workload isolation, according to a report in SiliconAngle

The launch builds on LoftLabs’ existing vCluster product, which virtualizes Kubernetes control planes. With vNode, platform teams can now also virtualize Kubernetes nodes, ensuring that multiple tenants or applications within shared infrastructure remain securely isolated without incurring the cost or complexity of dedicated hardware.

VNode addresses the longstanding challenge in Kubernetes multi-tenancy -- balancing cost-efficiency with strong security boundaries. By introducing a minimal virtualization layer between the Kubernetes control plane and worker nodes, the service enables high-performance isolation while avoiding traditional virtual machine overhead and syscall translation issues. This allows platform teams to allocate secure, container-based Linux 6.1+ nodes across major cloud providers, making the service Kubernetes-native and cloud-agnostic.

The new offering supports running privileged workloads safely within shared infrastructure, minimizing the need for separate clusters and streamlining operations. LoftLabs also announced enhancements to vCluster, including Snapshot & Restore capabilities for cluster state recovery and Rancher integration for simplified cluster management.