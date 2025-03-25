Cloud Security

Unauthenticated RCE possible with critical Ingress NGINX flaw

Artificial Intelligence, cloud icon, bright blue, tech-themed background, digital circuits, high-tech imagery, data processing, futuristic design, neon lighting, electronic landscape

(Adobe Stock)

Nearly 43% of cloud environments could be compromised in unauthenticated remote code execution attacks stemming from the exploitation of five critical security flaws impacting the Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes, collectively dubbed as IngressNightmare, reports The Hacker News.

Attackers leveraging the auth-url annotation injection bug, tracked as CVE-2025-24514; auth-tls-match-cn annotation injection vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-1097; mirror UID injection flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-1098; and the NGINX configuration code execution issue, tracked as CVE-2025-1974, could obtain secrets across Kubernetes cluster namespaces and eventually achieve hijack targeted clusters, an analysis from Wiz revealed. Such an intrusion could be facilitated by the utilization of NGINX's client-body buffer capability to upload a shared library-masquerading payload to the pod before the delivery of an AdmissionReview request with configuration directive injections to the admission controller, said Wiz researchers. Organizations have been urged to immediately implement Ingress NGINX Controller versions 1.12.1, 1.11.5, and 1.10.7 to mitigate potential compromise.

An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Cloud ComputingGreynet

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds