Landmark breach compromises over 800K

Major U.S. insurance administrative services firm Landmark — which counts American Benefit LifeInsurance Company, Liberty Bankers Insurance Group, and Capitol Life Insurance Company as its customers — had sensitive data from 806,519 individuals compromised following a cyberattack in May, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Included in the information exfiltrated as a result of the incident were names, tax identification numbers, and Social Security numbers, with a subset of individuals also having their bank account information, driver's license numbers, passport numbers, medical details, routing numbers, health insurance policy details, and life and annuity policy data exposed, said Landmark in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Landmark noted that an investigation is still underway as it emphasized the implementation of more robust cybersecurity defenses following the attack. Such a development comes after leading U.S. life insurance provider Globe Life disclosed ongoing extortion efforts by attackers who purportedly stole data belonging to over 5,000 individuals from a subsidiary.

