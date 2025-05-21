Government Regulations, Critical Infrastructure Security

Improved US cyber-focused foreign aid sought by tech firm coalition

A digital lock rests prominently on a circuit board, symbolizing the importance of cybersecurity.

(Adobe Stock)

The U.S. government has been urged by the new Strategic Cybersecurity Coalition which includes Google Cloud, Dell Technologies, Forescout, Carahsoft, Velo, and Trellix to strengthen its cybersecurity-focused aid to foreign partners, which are being targeted by threat operations that also set their sights on the U.S., reports Cybersecurity Dive.

Cyber services integration into foreign military sales and foreign military financing processes will be primarily advanced by the SCC in a bid to bolster the U.S.'s collective defense and technological innovation, with SCC Executive Director Tatyana Bolton noting the coalition's push for greater acquisition thresholds, expanded cybersecurity contracting authorities, and modified congressional notification mandates. "It is a national security imperative for the United States to help our partners build their cyber capabilities. The security of the United States is intrinsically linked to the cybersecurity posture of its neighbors, as malicious actors can exploit vulnerabilities in partner countries to target U.S. interests," said Bolton.

Related

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds