Cyber services integration into foreign military sales and foreign military financing processes will be primarily advanced by the SCC in a bid to bolster the U.S.'s collective defense and technological innovation, with SCC Executive Director Tatyana Bolton noting the coalition's push for greater acquisition thresholds, expanded cybersecurity contracting authorities, and modified congressional notification mandates. "It is a national security imperative for the United States to help our partners build their cyber capabilities. The security of the United States is intrinsically linked to the cybersecurity posture of its neighbors, as malicious actors can exploit vulnerabilities in partner countries to target U.S. interests," said Bolton.
Government Regulations, Critical Infrastructure Security
Improved US cyber-focused foreign aid sought by tech firm coalition
(Adobe Stock)
The U.S. government has been urged by the new Strategic Cybersecurity Coalition which includes Google Cloud, Dell Technologies, Forescout, Carahsoft, Velo, and Trellix to strengthen its cybersecurity-focused aid to foreign partners, which are being targeted by threat operations that also set their sights on the U.S., reports Cybersecurity Dive.
Cyber services integration into foreign military sales and foreign military financing processes will be primarily advanced by the SCC in a bid to bolster the U.S.'s collective defense and technological innovation, with SCC Executive Director Tatyana Bolton noting the coalition's push for greater acquisition thresholds, expanded cybersecurity contracting authorities, and modified congressional notification mandates. "It is a national security imperative for the United States to help our partners build their cyber capabilities. The security of the United States is intrinsically linked to the cybersecurity posture of its neighbors, as malicious actors can exploit vulnerabilities in partner countries to target U.S. interests," said Bolton.
Cyber services integration into foreign military sales and foreign military financing processes will be primarily advanced by the SCC in a bid to bolster the U.S.'s collective defense and technological innovation, with SCC Executive Director Tatyana Bolton noting the coalition's push for greater acquisition thresholds, expanded cybersecurity contracting authorities, and modified congressional notification mandates. "It is a national security imperative for the United States to help our partners build their cyber capabilities. The security of the United States is intrinsically linked to the cybersecurity posture of its neighbors, as malicious actors can exploit vulnerabilities in partner countries to target U.S. interests," said Bolton.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds