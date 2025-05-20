Cloud Security

Google Cloud offers real-time cyber risk insights

(Credit: Andreas Prott – stock.adobe.com)

Google Cloud has expanded its Risk Protection Program to over 30 EMEA markets and brought on new cyber insurance partners, Beazley and Chubb, joining founding partner Munich Re, Reinsurance News reports.

The initiative blends Google Cloud’s real-time security analytics with insurer expertise to offer more personalized and competitively priced cyber insurance coverage, including protections against AI-related threats and quantum-enabled attacks. Through its Cyber Insurance Hub, customers can generate on-demand security reports to streamline underwriting processes. Monica Shokrai, Google Cloud’s Head of Business Risk and Insurance, noted that many CISOs are frustrated by outdated risk assessments and rising insurance premiums. The RPP aims to address these concerns by linking security posture with pricing, particularly as industries like retail face double-digit insurance rate hikes amid growing ransomware activity. The program is also expected to help insurers price policies more accurately by offering clearer visibility into customer risks, creating a more efficient and fair cyber insurance ecosystem.

