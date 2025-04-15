Breach, Data Security

Hertz discloses impact from Cleo hack

(Adobe Stock)

TechCrunch reports that major U.S. multinational car rental company Hertz has confirmed that data from its customers in the U.S. and other parts of the world had been compromised in a Clop ransomware attack against vulnerable Cleo managed file transfer software instances between October and December.

Information pilfered from Hertz included customers' names, birthdates, driver's licenses, contact and payment card details, and workers' compensation claism, with some also having their Social Security numbers and other government-issued numbers stolen, said Hertz in data breach notices that were provided not only to numerous U.S. state regulators but also to its clients in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and the European Union. Hertz has not provided an accurate number of individuals affected by the breach, with spokesperson Emily Spencer only dismissing that it had impacted millions while emphasizing that its network had not been infiltrated as part of the attack.

