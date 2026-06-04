World Food Programme reports data breach affecting Palestinian beneficiaries

Coverage from Bleeping Computer indicates that the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) has experienced a data breach impacting its self-registration application for beneficiaries in Palestine.

The World Food Programme confirmed a breach of its self-registration application (SRA) for Palestine, which occurred on May 14. Attackers gained access to personal data of individuals registered for assistance in Gaza, including names, ID numbers, phone numbers, and location details. The WFP stated that approximately 600,000 Palestinian households in Gaza were affected. The registration platform has been temporarily suspended to implement security enhancements.

This incident is part of a pattern of data breaches affecting UN agencies, including previous incidents involving the UN itself, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the UN Development Programme (UNDP), and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The WFP is investigating the breach and has warned beneficiaries to be cautious of suspicious communications requesting information or money.