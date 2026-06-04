DentaQuest data breach exposes sensitive information of 2.6 million accounts

As reported by Bleeping Computer, the dental benefits administrator DentaQuest has reportedly suffered a data breach that exposed the sensitive data of 2.6 million accounts. The incident came to light last month when the extortion group ShinyHunters claimed to have stolen over 234 GB of data from the company.

Following a failure to reach an agreement with DentaQuest, ShinyHunters publicly leaked the data. DentaQuest, a subsidiary of Sun Life and a major dental benefits administrator in the United States, manages plans for Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, employers, and individuals, serving an estimated 35 million customers across all 50 states. On June 2, DentaQuest confirmed the breach, stating it involved unauthorized access to a limited portion of their network, causing minimal disruption to customer service.

The company engaged external experts to investigate the compromised data, which, according to data breach alerting service Have I Been Pwned, includes email addresses, full names, phone numbers, government-issued IDs, health insurance information, genders, and dates of birth for 2.6 million accounts. This leak increases the risk of social engineering and phishing attacks for affected individuals.