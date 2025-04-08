Breach, Supply chain, Ransomware

WK Kellogg confirms Cleo attack-related breach

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

BleepingComputer reports that major U.S. food manufacturer WK Kellogg has disclosed having its data compromised in a December ransomware attack by the Clop ransomware operation that involved a pair of Cleo managed file transfer software zero-day vulnerabilities just after the firm was included in the ransomware gang's leak site.

Exploitation of the flaws, tracked as CVE-2024-50623 and CVE-2024-55956, allowed threat actors to infiltrate Cleo-hosted servers leveraged for moving employee documents to human resources service vendors on Dec. 7, according to the company, which only discovered the breach in late February. Aside from advising impacted individuals to obtain complimentary identity monitoring and fraud protection services, as well as set fraud alerts and credit file freezes, WK Kellogg also moved to adopt additional security measures to prevent a similar breach from occurring. Such a development comes weeks after Arizona-based Western Alliance Bank reported having data from almost 22,000 customers exfiltrated due to the breach of its Cleo software in October.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Up to 200K purportedly impacted by Europcar GitLab breach

Global car rental firm Europcar Mobility Group had its GitLab repositories allegedly breached by the threat actor "Europcar" late last month, purportedly resulting in the compromise of data from 50,000 to 200,000 customers and other sensitive information, BleepingComputer reports.

Data compromise confirmed by Highline Public Schools

Infosecurity Magazine reports that Washington State K-12 school district Highline Public Schools has acknowledged having had sensitive information from its students and faculty members stolen following a ransomware attack in September that resulted in the forced three-day closure of its campuses.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack Vector

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds