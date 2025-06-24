Hackers claim breach of 64M T-Mobile records

WebProNews reports that hackers have claimed responsibility for a massive breach involving data from 64 million T-Mobile customers, raising serious concerns across the cybersecurity and telecom sectors.
The dataset, allegedly fresh as of June 1, 2025, includes names, Tax IDs, email addresses, phone and device details, and other sensitive identifiers, according to a Cybernews analysis. While T-Mobile has firmly denied any breach in its systems, experts remain cautious, citing the complexity of modern attacks and the risk of indirect exposure via third-party vendors. Cybernews noted some overlap with past leaks, but also identified new, previously unseen phone numbers, suggesting at least partial authenticity. Attribution remains murky, with potential filler data and re-used entries complicating verification. Cybersecurity analysts warn that such granular information could fuel targeted fraud, spear-phishing, and surveillance. The incident reinforces the need for stronger vendor oversight, proactive threat detection, and transparency, particularly as attackers increasingly exploit data-rich environments to undermine trust and extract ransom.
