Data Security, Identity

Hackers claim breach of 64M T-Mobile records

A T-Mobile retail store is seen Aug. 18, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WebProNews reports that hackers have claimed responsibility for a massive breach involving data from 64 million T-Mobile customers, raising serious concerns across the cybersecurity and telecom sectors.

The dataset, allegedly fresh as of June 1, 2025, includes names, Tax IDs, email addresses, phone and device details, and other sensitive identifiers, according to a Cybernews analysis. While T-Mobile has firmly denied any breach in its systems, experts remain cautious, citing the complexity of modern attacks and the risk of indirect exposure via third-party vendors. Cybernews noted some overlap with past leaks, but also identified new, previously unseen phone numbers, suggesting at least partial authenticity. Attribution remains murky, with potential filler data and re-used entries complicating verification. Cybersecurity analysts warn that such granular information could fuel targeted fraud, spear-phishing, and surveillance. The incident reinforces the need for stronger vendor oversight, proactive threat detection, and transparency, particularly as attackers increasingly exploit data-rich environments to undermine trust and extract ransom.

An In-Depth Guide to Identity

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)ChecksumData Loss Prevention (DLP)DecryptionDigest AuthenticationDigital SignatureDigital Signature Algorithm (DSA)Discretionary Access Control (DAC)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds