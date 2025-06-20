More than 160K affected by Krispy Kreme breach

BleepingComputer reports that U.S. multinational doughnut and coffeehouse chain Krispy Kreme had information from 161,676 individuals confirmed to be exfiltrated following a November ransomware attack claimed by the Play ransomware operation.
Attackers were able to pilfer individuals' financial account details, Social Security numbers, and driver's license information as a result of the intrusion, said Krispy Kreme in a filing with the Office of the Massachusetts Attorney General. Krispy Kreme noted a lack of evidence suggesting the misuse of stolen information, while emphasizing data security measures implemented and third-party cybersecurity probes held in the wake of the hack. Such a development comes months after Play ransomware exposed an extensive trove of data belonging to Krispy Kreme, which was purported to include confidential information and client files, as well as accounting, payroll, budget, and finance information. Other organizations compromised by Play ransomware include Microchip Technology, Rackspace, Arnold Clark, Dallas County, and California's City of Oakland.
Attackers were able to pilfer individuals' financial account details, Social Security numbers, and driver's license information as a result of the intrusion, said Krispy Kreme in a filing with the Office of the Massachusetts Attorney General. Krispy Kreme noted a lack of evidence suggesting the misuse of stolen information, while emphasizing data security measures implemented and third-party cybersecurity probes held in the wake of the hack. Such a development comes months after Play ransomware exposed an extensive trove of data belonging to Krispy Kreme, which was purported to include confidential information and client files, as well as accounting, payroll, budget, and finance information. Other organizations compromised by Play ransomware include Microchip Technology, Rackspace, Arnold Clark, Dallas County, and California's City of Oakland.