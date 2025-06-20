Breach, Data Security

More than 160K affected by Krispy Kreme breach

Closeup of Krispy Kreme restaurant sign on the building.

(Adobe Stock)

BleepingComputer reports that U.S. multinational doughnut and coffeehouse chain Krispy Kreme had information from 161,676 individuals confirmed to be exfiltrated following a November ransomware attack claimed by the Play ransomware operation.

Attackers were able to pilfer individuals' financial account details, Social Security numbers, and driver's license information as a result of the intrusion, said Krispy Kreme in a filing with the Office of the Massachusetts Attorney General. Krispy Kreme noted a lack of evidence suggesting the misuse of stolen information, while emphasizing data security measures implemented and third-party cybersecurity probes held in the wake of the hack. Such a development comes months after Play ransomware exposed an extensive trove of data belonging to Krispy Kreme, which was purported to include confidential information and client files, as well as accounting, payroll, budget, and finance information. Other organizations compromised by Play ransomware include Microchip Technology, Rackspace, Arnold Clark, Dallas County, and California's City of Oakland.

Related

Data breach confirmed by Scania

Major Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Scania has disclosed the theft of insurance claim documents stemming from the compromise of its financial services arm's systems late last month, following attack claims made by threat actor "hensi" last week, BleepingComputer reports.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

ByteChecksumCipherCiphertextCryptanalysisCryptographic Hash FunctionsData AggregationData Loss Prevention (DLP)Digital EnvelopeDigital Signature Standard (DSS)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds