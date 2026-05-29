Prison communication service Pay Tel exposed hundreds of thousands of driver’s licenses

As reported by TechCrunch, prison calling service Pay Tel has experienced a significant data security lapse, exposing sensitive information of its users due to a publicly accessible cloud server.

Cybersecurity firm UpGuard discovered an unprotected Microsoft Azure server managed by Pay Tel containing at least 300,000 driver's license scans and other government-issued identification documents. The server, left without a password, also exposed inmate communications, including text messages, handwritten notes, and financial records. Users signing up for Pay Tel's services are required to submit identification documents and profile photos, which were among the compromised data. Some uploaded photos contained precise location data, potentially revealing home addresses.

This marks Pay Tel's second security incident in two years, following a ransomware attack in June 2025. The company has not yet publicly acknowledged the breach or stated whether it will notify affected individuals or state attorneys general as required by data breach notification laws.