Ghanaians involved in cyber fraud under US custody

Hackread reports that the U.S. has gained custody of Ghanaians Isaac Oduro Boateng, Inusah Ahmed, and Derrick Van Yeboah, who were allegedly involved in an extensive cyber fraud scheme that has led to more than $100 million in losses.
All of the extradited individuals, as well as Patrick Kwame Asare, who is yet to be arrested, led a Ghana-based cybercriminal operation that facilitated romance scams involving the utilization of bogus identities to lure targeted individuals into providing them funds, as well as business email compromise activity entailing the impersonation of business partners to deceive organizations into making fraudulent payments, according to the indictment, which includes charges for wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy, stolen money receipt, and money laundering conspiracy. "Deceiving businesses using email compromise campaigns and tricking innocent elderly victims through fraudulent companionship in order to exploit their trust and finances is not merely appalling but illegal," said FBI Assistant Director Christopher Raia.
