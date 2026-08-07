Crypto thieves increasingly using physical attacks for virtual currency theft

As reported by Infosecurity Magazine, crypto thieves are increasingly resorting to physical attacks like home invasions and kidnappings to steal virtual currency, with tens of millions lost so far this year.

A Chainalysis report highlights a concerning trend of "wrench attacks" targeting cryptocurrency holders, leading to significant financial losses. In the first half of 2026, an estimated $30 million was lost to these physical assaults, a figure that rises to $107 million when including attempted extractions. Kidnappings remain a stable threat, but home invasions have surged to 37% of incidents, up from 26% in 2023, as criminals exploit controlled environments to force fund transfers. France is disproportionately affected, potentially due to a past data breach exposing high-net-worth individuals.

The report also categorizes theft methods into unsophisticated, sophisticated, and criminally embedded attacks, with the latter linked to organized crime networks and laundering services. These attacks underscore the evolving tactics of cybercriminals seeking to exploit the irreversible nature of cryptocurrency.