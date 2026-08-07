Black Hat, Threat Management, Threat Intelligence

Fortra’s Josh Davies on the evolving exploitation of trust

Fortra Intelligence and Research Experts (FIRE) is Fortra's emergent threat intelligence identity, created to unify research teams across multiple security disciplines and share intelligence with the wider threat intelligence community.

FIRE co-ordinator and security strategist Josh Davies shares insights from original FIRE research, like Calphishing, Mirage2FA, RatPressto phishkit and heavily obfuscated campaigns that evade defenses, while also digging into trends from big data analysis within phishing, fraud, social engineering and credential theft.

Segment Resources:

This segment is sponsored by Fortra.

Access FIRE Research here: https://securityweekly.com/fortrabh

Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/bh26-2

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Account HarvestingDNS SpoofingDeauthentication AttackDenial of ServiceDisruptionDistributed ScansDrive-by DownloadHybrid AttackPassword CrackingReconnaissance

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