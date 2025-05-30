Major romance baiting scam facilitator subjected to US sanctions

Philippines-based tech firm Funnull Technology has been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control over its involvement in romance baiting schemes resulting in the loss of $200 million worth of cryptocurrency among U.S. victims, reports The Hacker News.
Aside from facilitating cryptocurrency investment scams through bulk IP address acquisition and sale to cybercriminals, Funnull also known as Fang Neng CDN has also bought Polyfill[.]io to enable web traffic redirection to online gambling and scam sites, some of which are associated with money laundering schemes in China, alleged the Treasury. Funnull was also noted by a separate FBI alert to have leveraged over 500 unique CNAMEs tied to more than 332,000 domains since January. Numerous domains using Funnull infrastructure were also observed to have suspicious IP address activity from October 2023 to April 2025. Such a development comes after Funnull was reported by Silent Push to have been engaging in infrastructure laundering activities.
Aside from facilitating cryptocurrency investment scams through bulk IP address acquisition and sale to cybercriminals, Funnull also known as Fang Neng CDN has also bought Polyfill[.]io to enable web traffic redirection to online gambling and scam sites, some of which are associated with money laundering schemes in China, alleged the Treasury. Funnull was also noted by a separate FBI alert to have leveraged over 500 unique CNAMEs tied to more than 332,000 domains since January. Numerous domains using Funnull infrastructure were also observed to have suspicious IP address activity from October 2023 to April 2025. Such a development comes after Funnull was reported by Silent Push to have been engaging in infrastructure laundering activities.