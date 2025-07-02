Final Kelly Benefits breach toll surpasses 550K

Maryland-based benefits administration and payroll solutions provider Kelly Benefits has disclosed that a total of 553,660 individuals had their data compromised as a result of a cyberattack in December, which was initially reported to have affected only 32,234 people, according to BleepingComputer.
Individuals impacted by the breach, which occurred between December 12 and 17, had been served by 46 entities, including United Healthcare, Humana Insurance ACE, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Aetna Life Insurance Company, Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company, OneAmerica Financial Partners, and The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, said Kelly Benefits in its latest update of the incident. Another notice from the firm noted that such an incident may have exposed full names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, tax ID numbers, medical and health insurance details, and financial account data. All individuals impacted by the intrusion have been given complimentary identity theft protection and credit monitoring services for a year.
