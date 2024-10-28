Federal probe into Chinese hack of US telcos launched after election-related targeting reports

Ongoing investigation into Chinese state-sponsored threat actors' compromise of several U.S. telecommunications firms was disclosed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI as the Salt Typhoon threat operation was reported by the New York Times to have targeted Verizon to compromise the mobile devices of former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Similar targeting was also reported by CBS News and Reuters to have been done by Salt Typhoon against the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other top Democrats. "Agencies across the U.S. Government are collaborating to aggressively mitigate this threat and are coordinating with our industry partners to strengthen cyber defenses across the commercial communications sector," said the agencies, which urged immediate disclosure of potential compromise to local FBI field offices or CISA. Such a development comes after CISA, the FBI, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence attributed the fake ballot-ripping video in Pennsylvania to Russian state-backed disinformation operations.