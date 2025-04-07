Argeweb disrupted by DDoS attack

Operations of Dutch web hosting firm Argeweb have been disrupted for more than a week after being impacted by a distributed denial-of-service attack that was initially discovered to have impacted the performance of certain DNS servers on Mar. 25, Cybernews reports.

Despite detailing its struggles to address the performance issues experienced by the web hosting company, Argeweb parent firm Youhosting reported on Thursday that stability has already been achieved at the firm. "We have taken additional measures to counter the ever-changing attacks. For the past two days, our platform has remained stable. We are keeping a close eye on the situation with increased monitoring so we can intervene immediately if necessary," said Yourhosting. Additional monitoring of Argeweb's services was also noted by a company spokesperson in a statement to Dutch technology website Tweakers. Such an incident comes nearly four years after the Argeweb had various services taken down by a DDoS attack against its DNS platform.