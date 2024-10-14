Breach, Threat Intelligence

US telcos, agencies sought for more Salt Typhoon hack info

AT&T Central Office.
(Adobe Stock)

Major U.S. telecommunications firms AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen Technologies have been urged by House Energy and Commerce Committee leaders to provide more information on their response to Chinese state-backed threat operation Salt Typhoon's successful infiltration of their networks for wiretap warrant request compromise reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier this month, according to CyberScoop.

Aside from detailing how they discovered the compromise, the telecommunications companies should also provide insights from their investigations into the incident, as well as offer notification and security enhancement plans in a briefing, wrote Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wa., and Frank Pallone, D-N.J., chair and ranking member on the committee, as well as Bob Latta, R-Ohio, and Doris Matsui, D-Calif., chair and ranking member of the Communications and Technology subcommittee. "It is vital that cybersecurity protocols are enhanced to better protect American's [sic] data against increasingly sophisticated attacks, especially from our foreign adversaries," they wrote. Moreover, separate briefings for the incident have also been requested by the House Homeland Security Committee and the Federal Communications Commission from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and other national security officials, respectively.

