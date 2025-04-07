TechRepublic reports that distributed denial-of-service attacks reached almost 9 million during the last six months of 2024, which is 12.7% higher than the first six months of the year, with such intrusions surging during political conflicts as more threat actors leverage the attack technique for cyberwarfare. While Latin America and Asia Pacific experienced the most DDoS attacks, Israel and Georgia had incidents increase by 2,844% and 1,489% amid their respective political crises, according to findings from NETSCOUT. Political events have also resulted in 218% and 152% more DDoS incidents against Mexico and the UK, respectively. Such mounting prevalence of politically motivated DDoS attacks has also been accompanied by the increased utilization of artificial intelligence and more sophisticated botnets for stealthier compromise. "Attackers adapt and reconstitute their networks, with no significant decline in global attack volume," said the report. Organizations have been advised to implement not only real-time threat monitoring but also more robust incident response strategies to keep up with increasingly advanced and prevalent DDoS threats.
DDoS attacks added to cyberwarfare toolkit amid AI, botnet enhancements
