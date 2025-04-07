Reuters reports that major Australian pension funds AustralianSuper, Australian Retirement Trust, Insignia, Hostplus, and Rest Super have disclosed being impacted by a series of attacks during the last weekend of March. Despite being claimed by a source close to the matter to have had over 20,000 accounts compromised as a result of the incident, AustralianSuper only confirmed the theft of up to 600 member passwords as it noted immediate action to secure such accounts. On the other hand, Australian Retirement Trust and Rest Super reported having "several hundreds" and nearly 20,000 accounts affected, respectively. Meanwhile, an investigation into the extent of the incident is being conducted by the other funds. Such a development which comes more than two years after the attack against major Australian health insurance provider Medibank has already prompted Australian National Cyber Security Coordinator Michelle McGuinness to spearhead a coordinated response against attacks targeting the country's $2.6 trillion retirement savings industry.
Organized intrusions hit major Australian pension funds
(Adobe Stock)
