FBCS breach toll adds Comcast, Truist Bank

A Comcast logo is displayed at Comcast Center on April 13, 2021, in Philadelphia.(Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images for Comcast)

Impact from the breach of U.S. nationally licensed debt collection agency Financial Business and Consumer Solutions earlier this year has been confirmed by both Comcast Cable Communications and Truist Bank, reports BleepingComputer.

After being assured it was not affected by the incident in March, Comcast was notified by FBCS two months later stating the opposite, with the breach compromising information belonging to 273,703 customers of the cable TV company. Included in the data exfiltrated were individuals' names, addresses, birthdates, Social Security numbers, account numbers, and internal FBCS ID numbers, said Comcast in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General citing findings from an FBCS investigation that revealed no evidence suggesting misuse of the stolen data. Similar types of information have been exfiltrated from Truist Bank customers, said the leading U.S. bank in breach letters sent to affected individuals and the Office of the California Attorney General. Both disclosures come months after FBCS noted that 4.2 million people had their data affected by the hack of its network in February.

