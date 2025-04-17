"As cybersecurity threats grow increasingly sophisticated, information sharing is not just valuable it remains essential for our national security," said Peters in a statement. While the law has been crucial in major cyber incident probes and in bolstering Information Sharing and Analysis Centers, improvements considering the evolving cyber threat landscape are needed in the new bill, according to Deepwatch CISO Chad Cragle. "This is an opportunity to fine-tune the law, preserving its core strength while ensuring it reflects todays privacy expectations, supply chain realities, and operational complexity. Getting this right means building on what works while adapting to what has changed," said Cragle.
Government Regulations
Extension of cyber threat info sharing law sought by new bipartisan bill
(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Mounting cybersecurity threats against the U.S. public and private sectors have prompted Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D., to introduce legislation renewing the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 that incentivized voluntary cyber threat indicator contributions before it lapses in September, reports Cybersecurity Dive.
