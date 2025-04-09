MS-ISAC parent to continue funding after loss of federal support

New York-based nonprofit organization Center for Internet Security, which manages the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center, will continue supporting more than 18,000 U.S. state and local government agencies' cybersecurity needs using gap funding following the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's spending cuts for the program and the Elections Infrastructure ISAC, StateScoop reports.
Such support would remain as MS-ISAC's executive committee studies a new funding model, according to CIS Senior Vice President for MS-ISAC Strategy and Plans Carlos Kizzee. Ninety-seven percent of MS-ISAC members surveyed in a recent town hall meeting cited the "high value" provided by the group and 83% noted challenges in identifying other groups offering MS-ISAC's services should it disappear, while 95% regarded the removal of the program to be detrimental to cybersecurity, said Kizzee. "Without the support we provide, we think there are jurisdictions that would not be able to maintain the operational picture of threat activity against them or the awareness of security best practices that they can take advantage of, or even best practices of how to implement safeguards and security controls in the government environment theyre found in," Kizzee added.
